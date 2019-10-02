Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress ‘padyatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' began from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometers away.

Rahul Gandhi at the Congress ‘padayatra’. Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ‘padayatra’ to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Follow LIVE updates

A large number of party workers followed Gandhi to the memorial waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’. Many youths sported Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

Youth wearing Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and dhoti. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

A tableau of Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march. The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

