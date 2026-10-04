Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform on Saturday, describing it as an initiative to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country.

“Across the country, people are fighting for their rights and too often, fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, women — every struggle has its own story. But a lone voice is often easier to silence,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

The LoP invoked the ethos of ‘Bapu’ and made an appeal to the people to register their protests against the government on Satyagraha. “Bapu taught us that truth is our greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with the truth. If you too are fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take just two minutes,” he said.