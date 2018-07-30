Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
Rahul lauds media for standing up to ‘Mr 56’ on Rafale issue

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2018 6:01:16 pm
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his “minions” are threatening journalists not to report on the “Rafale Scam”.

He also lauded the media persons who have the guts to defend the truth and stand up to “Mr 56”.

“Supreme leader’s minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the Rafale Scam asking them to “back off or else…

I’m really proud of the few brave press people who still have the guts to defend the truth and stand up to Mr 56,” he said in a tweet.

Gandhi’s dig at Modi came over his “56-inch chest” remark made during the last Lok Sabha elections to tackle Pakistan and China.

