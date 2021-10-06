Systematic attack on farmers, says Rahul Gandhi; denied permission to visit Lakhimpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said farmers were being “systematically attacked” in the country, and targetted the government for “insulting” them. Speaking to the media a day after several Opposition leaders were barred from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Gandhi said he would try to lead a delegation of Congress leaders to the district to meet the families of the victims who were mowed down by a convoy of three cars, one allegedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish.

“Farmers are being systematically attacked in the country. They are being crushed and murdered by SUVs,” Gandhi said. “When we go, we will try to give the families confidence that people cannot be run over by the son of a Union Minister. We are going to try to give the families hope… They do not have hope right now.”

Gandhi said the role of the Opposition was to create pressure on the government. “The job of the Opposition is to create pressure as the government is doing injustice with the farmers. We had created pressure during the Hathras incident, which led to action being taken,” Gandhi said.

He said the events of the last few days showed India was becoming a “dictatorship”.

“Earlier, there was democracy in the country. Today, it is a dictatorship. The government is insulting the farmers. The Opposition leaders are barred from entering Lakhimpur. This is what happens in a dictatorship. We are trying to tell the government to let the country run with a democratic process. It’s a safety valve,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Lucknow on Tuesday, did not visit Lakhimpur Kheri.