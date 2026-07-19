‘Silence unacceptable’: Rahul, Kharge press Modi for ‘independent’ Ram temple probe

The investigation has widened to scrutinise around 30 more employees, many of them allegedly hired on the recommendations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or their associates. (File Photo)

Ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, leaders of the Opposition in both Houses—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that his “silence” on the alleged theft of donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya “is unacceptable” and that it was his “duty to ensure accountability and restitution”.

With eight people arrested so far in connection with the theft, the investigation has widened to scrutinise around 30 more employees involved in counting cash offerings—many of them allegedly hired on the recommendations of functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or their associates.

In their joint letter, Kharge and Gandhi wrote, “You are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft.”