‘Silence unacceptable’: Rahul, Kharge press Modi for ‘independent’ Ram temple probe

Ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, leaders of the Opposition in both Houses—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that his “silence” on the alleged theft of donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya “is unacceptable” and that it was his “duty to ensure accountability and restitution”.
With eight people arrested so far in connection with the theft, the investigation has widened to scrutinise around 30 more employees involved in counting cash offerings—many of them allegedly hired on the recommendations of functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or their associates.
In their joint letter, Kharge and Gandhi wrote, “You are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft.”
The letter said that the prime minister “announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament on directions of the Supreme Court of India, but its members have been solely appointed by your government”. “It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate,” read the letter.
“Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution,” it added.
‘People of India are watching’
The leaders of the Opposition urged the prime minister to immediately order an “independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver”. “The findings and the Trust’s accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilized. All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence,” read the letter.
It further said that the credibility of the central government and the trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. “The people of India are watching,” it said.
The alleged theft came to light after discrepancies in donation accounting prompted the temple administration to seek a police investigation. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) even as the trust saw the resignations of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra amid mounting scrutiny over the handling of donations.
Parliament’s monsoon session will start on Monday.