Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Rahul Gandhi in Kerala LIVE updates: Congress president to visit fishermen who helped rescue thousands during floods
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala LIVE updates: Congress president to visit fishermen who helped rescue thousands during floods

"Received Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram from Europe on his way to visit areas affected by Kerala floods. He will meet the heroic survivors and félicitate fishermen who sacrificed so much to rescue trapped people," Shashi Tharoor said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 11:05:02 am
Rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi kerala visit, rahul gandhi arrives in Kerala, Kerala floods, Shashi tharoor, congress, kerala news, india news, Indian express news Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Trivandrum airport to visit flood-hit Kerala. (ANI photo)

Days after appealing to the Central government to provide immediate help to flood-hit Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the state Tuesday on a two-day visit. He will visit flood-hit regions including Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly later in the day. He will also visit flood-affected areas in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, among those who were at the airport to welcome Gandhi, tweeted:  “Received Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram from Europe on his way to visit areas affected by Kerala floods. He will meet the heroic survivors and félicitate fishermen who sacrificed so much to rescue trapped people.”

Rahul Gandhi is in flood-hit Kerala to visit fishermen who helped rescue thousands. Follow LIVE updates

11:05 (IST) 28 Aug 2018
Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit will cover districts with heaviest inundation, says Shashi Tharoor
11:01 (IST) 28 Aug 2018
Rahul Gandhi to visit Alappuzha and Angamaly today

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting flood-hit regions in the state including  Alappuzha and Angamaly later in the day. He will also visit flood-affected areas in Wayanad district tomorrow.

10:59 (IST) 28 Aug 2018
Rahul Gandhi visits a relief camp in Chengannur

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits a relief camp in Kerala's Chengannur district.

10:53 (IST) 28 Aug 2018
Rahul Gandhi will meet fishermen who sacrificed to rescue Kerala people: Shashi Tharoor

Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, through a tweet, informed about Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Kerala.

10:49 (IST) 28 Aug 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived in flood-hit Kerala for two days. Follow to track the latest updates.

Rahul Gandhi arrives in flood-hit Kerala, to visit fishermen who helped rescue thousands BSF personnel engaged in rehabilitation efforts in Thrissur.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress president had in a tweet said that he will meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work in the state. "I will be in Kerala tomorrow & the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly and selflessly to help those in need," he had said.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Kerala, Gandhi had, in a series of tweets, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster. Gandhi later appreciated PM Modi's announcement of Rs 500 crore immediate aid to Kerala, but said it was not enough. "Dear PM, Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs.500 Cr is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering," he had tweeted.

Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.

