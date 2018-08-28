Rahul Gandhi in Kerala LIVE updates: Congress president to visit fishermen who helped rescue thousands during floods

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Trivandrum airport to visit flood-hit Kerala. (ANI photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Trivandrum airport to visit flood-hit Kerala. (ANI photo)

Days after appealing to the Central government to provide immediate help to flood-hit Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the state Tuesday on a two-day visit. He will visit flood-hit regions including Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly later in the day. He will also visit flood-affected areas in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, among those who were at the airport to welcome Gandhi, tweeted: “Received Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram from Europe on his way to visit areas affected by Kerala floods. He will meet the heroic survivors and félicitate fishermen who sacrificed so much to rescue trapped people.”