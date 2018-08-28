You are not alone, be certain we are with you: Rahul Gandhi tells people at flood relief camp in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi met people at a flood relief camp in Kerala. (Source: Express photo) Rahul Gandhi met people at a flood relief camp in Kerala. (Source: Express photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday during his tour of the flood-affected areas in Kerala assured inmates of a relief camp near Kochi that his party in its limited way will do everything possible to help the people get back on their feet. Gandhi was addressing an audience of nearly 200 men, women and children at the St Francis Assissi school in Athani who have faced the terrible consequences of the floods which have claimed more than 300 lives in Kerala.

‘I want all of you to know that you are not alone, we are with you. We are not in government either in Delhi or in Kerala. We cannot do very big things, but we are going to do whatever we can. In its own limited way, the Congress party is collecting funds to help you,’ he said on Tuesday evening.

Gandhi, who arrived in the state on Tuesday, also visited flood relief camps in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Paravur, some of the worst affected areas. (Source: Express photo) Gandhi, who arrived in the state on Tuesday, also visited flood relief camps in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Paravur, some of the worst affected areas. (Source: Express photo)

He added that the Congress party will put pressure on both the Left front govt in Kerala and the BjP govt in Delhi to release sufficient funds for the people of the state.

Gandhi, who arrived in the state on Tuesday, also visited flood relief camps in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Paravur, some of the worst affected areas.

At the camp in Athani, Gandhi, accompanied by Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, KPCC president M M Hassan and MLAs Anwar Sadath and Hybi Eden, walked through the centre of a hall filled with several families affected by the floods. He shook hands with many of them, asked them their problems and assured them that the party’s local MLA and leaders would help them survive the tragedy.

He roundly praised the people of the state for standing together irrespective of religious and caste differences.

‘Every single Keralite should be proud of how the state has fought this tragedy, everyone irrespective of community and religious differences stood together. The world admires your resilience,’ he said.

The Congress chief acknowledged that he had seen with his own eyes the magnitude of the tragedy. ‘I understand how difficult it has been for you. I can see the fear in your eyes, but don’t worry. Be certain, we will help you,’ he said.

Mary, 73, one of the few people who was able to converse with the Congres party chief told the Indian Express that he had assured her that she would be helped by the party. The floodwaters had partially damaged Mary’s home where she lives alone. ‘I was happy I could speak to him,’ she said.

