Rahul Gandhi questions Ken-Betwa river link impact on tribals, Centre acknowledges complaints

LEADER OF Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised an unstarred question on displacement and rehabilitation concerns of tribals impacted by the Ken-Betwa river linking project. The Centre acknowledged that it had received representations on the issue and they were forwarded to the Madhya Pradesh government.

Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi asked the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide details on the families affected by the country’s first river linking project. They also sought to know if the government has taken cognizance of protests by tribal communities that are being evicted. The LoP asked if any of the beneficiaries of rehabilitation had complained about not receiving funds.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey informed in a written response that the ministry has received “various representations raising issues of displacement due to the Ken-Betwa River Link Project”. These, the minister said, were examined and forwarded to the Madhya Pradesh government and respective district administrations for “examination and necessary action”, as implementation of the Forest Rights Act lies with the governments of states and Union Territories.

The Centre’s response comes in the backdrop of a ‘chita (pyre)’ protest by tribals across Chhatarpur district in MP, alleging irregularities in the rehabilitation of project-affected families, including incomplete coverage of beneficiaries.

Uikey also said the ministry was a member of the steering and monitoring committee for the Ken-Betwa Link Project, which monitors the progress of the action plan for relief and rehabilitation of project-affected families. According to the ministry, forest clearance was accorded by the Environment Ministry subject to conditions that the state government will ensure implementation of the relief and rehabilitation plan as per its policy and ensure compliance with the Forest Rights Act.

The Rs 44,605-crore project’s stated objective is the inter-basin transfer of water from Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River basin in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of Daudhan Dam on the Ken River in the core of Panna Tiger Reserve and its submergence zone together is going to displace thousands of families. It is proposed that a link canal will take water from the reservoir of Daudhan dam to the Betwa basin.

In late July, the Madhya Pradesh government had acknowledged on the floor of the Assembly that it had received complaints regarding omissions from rehabilitation lists and compensation disputes. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had assured the House that complaints on the issue would be investigated.

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The protests against these irregularities and incomplete coverage of the project’s relief and rehabilitation scheme had begun in April, led by Jan Kisan Sanghathan leader Amit Bhatnagar, and have seen pitched protests since then.

The Indian Express reported in late July that the protest saw some success when the state government agreed to conduct fresh village-by-village surveys in Chhatarpur district to ensure inclusion of families eligible for relief and rehabilitation.