Kashmir integral to India, violence because of Pak-sponsored terrorism: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that it was an integral part of India.

Advertising

“I disagree with this Govt on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Gandhi tweeted this morning.

He also spoke about violence in the state blaming Pak-sponsored terrorism. “There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s name in Pak govt’s petition?

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement said the party’s stand is being made clear following media reports citing an alleged petition moved by the Pakistani Government to United Nations on Jammu & Kashmir, wherein Rahul Gandhi’s name has been “mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan”.

Advertising

“Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth. Instead, Pakistan should answer to the world about unpardonable and inhumane violations of human rights in POK-Gilgit-Hunza-Baltistan. Pakistan also owes an explanation for designed persecution of over 70 million Mohajirs and killing of over 25,000 by Pakistani Forces,” Surjewala said.

On Saturday, a delegation of 12 Opposition leaders, along with Rahul Gandhi, was detained at the Srinagar airport and then sent back to Delhi. The leaders went to visit Srinagar after Rahul was “invited” by Governor Satya Pal Malik to stake stock of the situation in the Valley. At the airport, however, officials refused to let the delegation exit and visit parts of the Valley.

Upon his return, Rahul said that it was clear that the situation in the Valley was not normal. He added that if restrictions are in place because of Section 144, then he was ready to go individually.

Soon after his tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded saying Gandhi was ‘spot on!’