Wayanad se jeete to soch bhi badli: BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Kashmir

Congress and BJP sparred on Wednesday after reports emerged that the Pakistan government allegedly named Rahul Gandhi in a petition moved in the United Nations over the situation in Kashmir.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi had insulted the country and gave Pakistan a “handle” to target India in the United Nations, while Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP leader of politicising the issue.

Calling Gandhi’s statements on violence in Kashmir “most irresponsible politics” the country has witnessed, Javadekar demanded an apology from the Congress MP.

Referring to the Congress leader’s statement earlier in the day, Javadekar said, “Rahul Gandhi’s tweets attacking Pakistan and asserting that Kashmir is India’s internal issue were made due to public anger over his earlier comments.”

Javadekar further alleged that Gandhi’s allegations about violence in Kashmir were made due to that party’s “vote bank” politics. “He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,” Javadekar said.

Taking a dig, Javadekar asked if Gandhi’s mindset has also changed due to change in his constituency. “Wayanad se jeete to soch bhi badli (Did his mindset changed after winning from Wayanad),” Javadekar said. Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad, a minority-dominated seat, in Lok Sabha after losing from his traditional Amethi seat.

INC COMMUNIQUE Statement of Sri. @rssurjewala ,I/C , Communications on the alleged petition by Pakistan in which they have mischievously dragged Rahul Gandhi’s name. pic.twitter.com/ifuJJ8R3Vp — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) August 28, 2019

Surjewala was quick to pounce upon Javadekar’s remarks and said the minister was trying to politicise a stand unitedly taken for India by Indians and in favour of the entire country.

There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress slammed Pakistan for “mischievously” dragging Rahul Gandhi’s name in a petition reportedly moved in the United Nations. “Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth,” Congress said in a statement.

I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

Seeking to clear the air himself, Rahul Gandhi said there was no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in Jammu and Kashmir. “I disagree with this Govt on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Gandhi tweeted.

He also spoke about violence in J&K, blaming Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” Gandhi said.