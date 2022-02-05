Robbing future of daughters, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka hijab row

With the debate on wearing hijabs in educational institutions snowballing into a major controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday weighed in on the issue, saying that letting a students’ hijab come in the way of their education is like “robbing the future of the daughters of India”.

“Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate,” he tweeted in support of hijab-wearing Muslim students. His comment comes a day after 25 Muslim students were denied entry into a college in Karnataka as they were wearing hijabs to class. Earlier, a government college in Udupi district had barred students from wearing hijabs to classes.

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

The incident involving the 25 students took place at the Kundapur government pre-university college in Udupi district on Thursday, where Hindu students had earlier came to college wearing saffron towels objecting to Muslim students wearing hijab.

Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh on Thursday said educational institutions must not become the warfield of two communities. “It is a sacred place and every student should feel equal. As it is now before the court, let us see what comes out. The final report will be submitted and it will be followed from the next academic year,” he said.