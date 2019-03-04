When Rahul Gandhi dialed Kamal Nath to make khadi uniform mandatory in MP govt schools

In the latest episode of “Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath”, a series of interactions with sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi sprung a surprise when he picked up his phone and dialed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and asked him to implement a suggestion by a delegation of Khadi businessmen.

Advertising

In the meeting, participated by owners of small and micro enterprises, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh requested Gandhi to promote Khadi in states where the Congress was in power to boost the indigenous handloom industry.

I recently met a group of Small Business owners from around India, to get a sense of the problems they face in running their businesses and how we can shape our policies to help them grow and create millions of new jobs. Watch & Share this video of my interaction with them. pic.twitter.com/asDGyn6fzc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2019

“To boost the indigenous handloom industry, why can’t we provide Khadi uniform to government school students?” the businessman asks. Providing an on the spot solution, Gandhi called the Madhya Pradesh CM and apprised him of the idea.

READ | ‘Surprise date’ with Rahul for students as Cong chief gives personal touch to party outreach

Nath can be heard saying that the government was already mulling such an idea and from the next academic session schools would provide uniforms made from Khadi to the students. The CM also asked the businessman to meet him in Bhopal, saying the move would generate employment for one lakh people.

.@INCIndia believes in seedha samvad, not just Modi ji’s mann ki baat! Recently, @RahulGandhi suggested to @OfficeOfKNath to make khadi uniforms mandatory in govt schools. This will be a huge boost to local weavers.@PMOIndia , this is how we make in India. https://t.co/HP5t2R4EUJ — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 4, 2019

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s pet ‘Make In India’ scheme, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted the video of the interaction, saying, “Congress believes in seedha samvad, not just Modi ji’s mann ki baat! Recently, Rahul Gandhi suggested to Kamal Nath to make khadi uniforms mandatory in govt schools. This will be a huge boost to local weavers. This is how we Make In India.”

Besides this, the common problem that was flagged by the MSME businessmen to Gandhi was of poor GST implementation and the monthly reporting mandated by its implementation.

Advertising

Other issues that were discussed in the meeting were inadequate infrastructure, opacity in customs duty on raw material, difficulties in raising credit, lack of incentives and problems in accessing subsidies.