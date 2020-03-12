My old friend forgot his ideology, won’t get respect in BJP: Rahul Gandhi on Scindia

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at a Congress organized roadshow in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at a Congress organized roadshow in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to the BJP, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said his “old friend” forgot his idealogy as he was apprehensive about his political future,” news agency PTI reported.

“There is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, adding that the former union minister would not get respect in the BJP nor would he feel satisfied there.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress: This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress & BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS. pic.twitter.com/YhtNEam29f — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Scindia formally joined the BJP after severing his 18-year-old ties with the Congress a day before. Minutes after being inducted into the BJP, the party named Scindia for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia’s official joining came in the backdrop of an intensifying political crisis in Madhya Pradesh where the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is on the brink with both sides scrambling to send their legislators to safer places to protect them from walking over — or being lured — to the other side. Along with Scindia, 22 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh Assembly, where Nath enjoys a slender majority, resigned and reduced the Congress government to a minority.

On being asked as to why he was not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha, Gandhi said he was no more the party president and was not in a position to take such decisions. “I’m not Congress President, I’m not taking decisions on Rajya Sabha nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gandhi also mounted an attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country goes up. He claimed that it was “only the beginning of a tsunami, things will be worse”.

“We can see what is happening to stock market; economy has been destroyed by Modi government. PM Modi is not speaking a word on economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not understand economy. The Prime Minister is only sleeping at the wheel. Coronavirus seriously affecting economy; it is already too late but the government should take measures to minimise damage,” the Congress MP said.

-with PTI inputs

