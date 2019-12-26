‘Jhooton ka sardar’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over detention centre remarks on PM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File)

The BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of detention centres and labeled him as “jhooton ka sardar” (master of lies). The saffron party claimed that detention camps in Assam were set up when the Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state.

The Congress leader, in a tweet earlier Thursday, alleged that PM Modi was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam.

Lashing out at Rahul, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress leader has used objectionable language but it was too much to ask for decency in public discourse from him, reported news agency PTI.

Patra, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, showed the official statement issued by the Congress-led UPA government in 2011 stating that detention centres have been set up in Assam.

“Rahul Gandhi is Joothon ka Sardar. The three detention centres were set up in Assam by his party which was in power both at the Centre and the state,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson further showed the ‘white paper’ issued by the Assam government on the issue of illegal migrants and claimed it also talks about setting up detention centres. There is no connection between detention centres and the National Register of Citizens, he said.

The latest row over detention camps erupted when Gandhi attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”.

Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and “urban Naxals” of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam, reported the news agency.

