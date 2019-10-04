Rahul Gandhi joins Wayanad protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in his constituency Friday and joined the protesters opposing the restrictions imposed on National Highway 766. In his tweet, Rahul said he also visited those hospitalised following a hunger strike.

“I am in Wayanad, Kerala to stand in solidarity with the youth who have been on hunger strike, protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766. Earlier I visited those who have had to be hospitalised, as a result of the prolonged fast,” Rahul tweeted.

I am in Wayanad, Kerala to stand in solidarity with the youth who have been on hunger strike, protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766. Earlier I visited those who have had to be hospitalised, as a result of the prolonged fast. pic.twitter.com/eVqbHWMZJG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2019

Addressing the gathering, the Congress leader said that all political parties are united in this matter and that the issue can be resolved in an ‘intelligent’ way which will benefit the people of Wayanad as well as the environment.

He said, “All political parties are united as far as the ban is concerned. There is no political difference between parties on this issue. The issue has to be resolved in an intelligent and productive way. A solution can be reached where the people of Wayanad benefit and the environment also benefits. It has been done in other parts of the country and I am sure it can be done in Wayanad also.”

He also said he supports the people who are protesting the night ban and that he is seeking the help of legal experts to find a solution.

“The matter is with the Supreme Court currently and I am consulting legal experts to help us in the matter. I want you to know, I am with you and we will intelligently and with sensitivity resolve the issue. I glad that there is a lot of attention now on the suffering of the people as a result of this ban. I want to the thank the youngsters for the sacrifice they are making,” he added.

Over the past week, there have been several protests opposing the night travel ban on the forest stretch on the national highway between Kerala and Karnataka which passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Though there were restrictions in place imposed a decade ago, recently the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to find alternate routes so that the NH766 could be shut permanently.

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking Centre’s intervention in the matter.

After the meeting, Vijayan said he was assured that a committee would be set up to study the night traffic ban and since the ban was upheld by the top court there were limitations for the Centre to intervene.