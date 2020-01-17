J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest case in NIA care as ‘good as dead’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Criticising the decision to handover the case of J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught with Hizbul militants, to the National Investigative Agency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said with Yogesh Chander Modi at the helm of the affairs at the NIA, the case is “as good as dead”.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi alleged that the best way to “silence” the J&K senior cop was to handover the investigations against him to the NIA chief, who had earlier probed the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Y C Modi Modi, an IPS officer who had probed the 2002 Gujarat riots as part of a special investigation team appointed by the Supreme Court, was appointed as NIA chief in 2017.

A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, he had probed two sets of key cases in Gujarat during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister. The first was the murder of Haren Pandya in Gandhinagar in 2003, which he probed during his earlier stint with the CBI. A POTA court convicted 12 of 15 accused chargesheeted; Gujarat High Court acquitted all in 2011.

The second set of cases was related to the 2002 riots, which Y C Modi probed as part of the SIT, where he was inducted in 2010 and served until July 2012. Among the incidents he probed were those at Gulberg Society, Naroda Patiya and Naroda Gaam; the SIT eventually gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi in the Gulberg Society case. As per a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) notice, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved the appointment of Y C Modi as NIA DG until his retirement on May 31, 2021.

Davinder Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants from a private vehicle, at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway last Saturday. Sources said two rifles were recovered from Singh’s residence during a search after his arrest.

The formal notification of handing over the case to the NIA has not been issued yet, but is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs soon, an official said. Necessary formalities are being completed in Jammu as well as in Delhi before the probe agency takes over the case, the official added.

