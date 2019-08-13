Don’t need aircraft, ensure freedom to travel, meet people: Rahul Gandhi on Guv Malik’s offer to visit J&K

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik offered to arrange an aircraft for Rahul Gandhi to visit the Valley, the Congress leader Tuesday said he will take up his invitation but requested the “freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed there.”

In a tweet addressed to Governor Malik, Gandhi said he along with a delegation of opposition leaders will take up his “gracious invitation” to visit J&K and Ladakh, but added they don’t need the aircraft.

“Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” Gandhi’s tweet read.

Malik had extended an invitation to Rahul to visit Jammu and Kashmir after his remarks of violence in the valley. Adding that he will send an aircraft for Gandhi to visit the valley and observe the ground situation, the Governor chided him for his remarks. “I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Malik said.

The Governor said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders who was talking like an “idiot” in Parliament.

Earlier this morning, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had asked an invitation for an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir. “Why only @RahulGandhi, Governor Sahib? On behalf of @incIndia i had asked in Lok Sabha for an all-party delegation to be invited to J&K to see the #Kashmir situation for ourselves! Do arrange such a trip instead of grandstanding,” he wrote on Twitter.