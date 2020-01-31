Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament: Who paid the Jamia shooter?

Rahul Gandhi, before entering the Parliament, spoke on the violence and raised the question. (File) Rahul Gandhi, before entering the Parliament, spoke on the violence and raised the question. (File)

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned how a 17-year-old managed to brandish a gun and shoot at a student in the presence of several police officers outside Jamia university. “Who paid the Jamia shooter?” Gandhi asked, rhetorically, speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

On Thursday, the Congress MP quoting Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of his assassination, wrote on Twitter: “I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life.”

The juvenile, aged 17, brandished a gun at the protest site on Thursday at around 1:45 pm, shouting slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”, before firing. As he was being taken away by police, he identified himself as “Ram bhakt”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the extension of Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on the day of Jamia shooting. On Twitter, he wrote, “The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force.. incomprehensible and reprehensible. One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday?”

Hours after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government doesn’t tolerate such incidents and assured that the culprit won’t be spared. “Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that took place in Jamia and have instructed them to take strict action. The central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” Shah tweeted.

