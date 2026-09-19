Rajiv Gandhi assassination cited in police security note for Rahul’s Indore event

The police document, which has 31 security conditions, says that the Justice Verma Commission inquiring into the killing found 'organisers' irresponsible attitude was the primary reason for the security breakdown in the Sriperumbudur incident on May 21, 1991' .

Written by: Anand Mohan J
5 min readSep 19, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Indore Police cited the Justice J S Verma Commission’s findings on security lapses surrounding Rajiv Gandhi’s 1991 assassination in the security conditions issued for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event.Indore Police cited the Justice J S Verma Commission’s findings on security lapses surrounding Rajiv Gandhi’s 1991 assassination in the security conditions issued for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event.
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From citing the Justice J.S. Verma Commission report on the security lapses surrounding former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to undertakings by coaching centre operators if their students participate in the programme, police have imposed as many as 31 security conditions on the Congress for its leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme. The document has prompted the Congress to accuse the ruling BJP of trying to disrupt the event.

The police’s security conditions document stated that the “Verma Commission report has analysed the role of event organisers and local political activists in great depth and detail” and the “Commission clarified that the organisers’ irresponsible attitude was the primary reason for the security breakdown in the Sriperumbudur incident on May 21, 1991.” Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul’s father, was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991. The Verma Commission’s mandate was to probe the security lapses that led to the assassination.

Coaching centres and hostel operators in Indore have been asked to sign a “Self Certificate for the Safety” if their students participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme here on Saturday, adding a new layer to the security arrangements for the event.

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The undertaking requires the operator to acknowledge that if students associated with the coaching centre or hostel attend the programme and face any health or safety-related problem, accident or other untoward incident, responsibility would rest with the participating students and the operator.

The conditions were handed over to Congress city president Chintu Choukse along with permission for the event, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the IDA ground opposite Regional Park. The police have sought detailed information about the expected crowd, including the number of men and women, the districts, tehsils and colleges from which participants would arrive, and the number travelling by buses, private vehicles and trains.

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The organisers have also been asked to provide details of the vehicles, including registration numbers, drivers’ names and mobile numbers, as well as their proposed routes, arrival times and parking arrangements.

Under conditions, the venue has to be divided into sectors accommodating no more than 2,000 people each, with sector in-charges and adequate gangways. A 25-30-foot clear area has to be maintained in front of the stage, while a six-metre-wide emergency corridor is to remain unobstructed.

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The police have mandated six entry gates and eight exit gates, each at least six metres wide, along with 20 door-frame metal detectors and 30-40 hand-held metal detectors for security checks. Separate frisking arrangements for women and adequate female security personnel have also been prescribed.

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Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that this was the first time the police had mentioned Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in the security conditions document for a party event, and it revealed the ruling BJP’s intentions.

“First, the government withdrew Rahul Gandhi’s SPG security (in 2019), and now his father’s assassination is being cited while granting permission for his event,” Patwari said.

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav denied the allegation and claimed that the Congress was not providing accurate information to the police and administration regarding the number of people expected to attend the event and other details.

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“The Verma Commission report has been cited to ensure foolproof arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s event. Otherwise, if any untoward incident happens, the Congress will immediately blame the government,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that police officials were holding meetings with the organisers about security arrangements.

“The document cites the Verma Commission report as a reference, which outlines the responsibilities of organisers of such events,” he said.

This is the latest chapter in a larger controversy over Gandhi’s Indore programme.

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The Congress had originally planned to hold “Chhatron Ki Goonj” at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The programme was subsequently shifted to September 19 after permission to use the stadium was not granted. The civic administration cited existing High Court directions on stadium use, while Congress leaders alleged the government was preventing Gandhi from engaging directly with students.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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