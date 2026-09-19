Rajiv Gandhi assassination cited in police security note for Rahul’s Indore event

From citing the Justice J.S. Verma Commission report on the security lapses surrounding former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to undertakings by coaching centre operators if their students participate in the programme, police have imposed as many as 31 security conditions on the Congress for its leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme. The document has prompted the Congress to accuse the ruling BJP of trying to disrupt the event.

The police’s security conditions document stated that the “Verma Commission report has analysed the role of event organisers and local political activists in great depth and detail” and the “Commission clarified that the organisers’ irresponsible attitude was the primary reason for the security breakdown in the Sriperumbudur incident on May 21, 1991.” Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul’s father, was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991. The Verma Commission’s mandate was to probe the security lapses that led to the assassination.

Coaching centres and hostel operators in Indore have been asked to sign a “Self Certificate for the Safety” if their students participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme here on Saturday, adding a new layer to the security arrangements for the event.

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The undertaking requires the operator to acknowledge that if students associated with the coaching centre or hostel attend the programme and face any health or safety-related problem, accident or other untoward incident, responsibility would rest with the participating students and the operator.

The conditions were handed over to Congress city president Chintu Choukse along with permission for the event, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the IDA ground opposite Regional Park. The police have sought detailed information about the expected crowd, including the number of men and women, the districts, tehsils and colleges from which participants would arrive, and the number travelling by buses, private vehicles and trains.

The organisers have also been asked to provide details of the vehicles, including registration numbers, drivers’ names and mobile numbers, as well as their proposed routes, arrival times and parking arrangements.

Under conditions, the venue has to be divided into sectors accommodating no more than 2,000 people each, with sector in-charges and adequate gangways. A 25-30-foot clear area has to be maintained in front of the stage, while a six-metre-wide emergency corridor is to remain unobstructed.

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The police have mandated six entry gates and eight exit gates, each at least six metres wide, along with 20 door-frame metal detectors and 30-40 hand-held metal detectors for security checks. Separate frisking arrangements for women and adequate female security personnel have also been prescribed.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that this was the first time the police had mentioned Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in the security conditions document for a party event, and it revealed the ruling BJP’s intentions.

“First, the government withdrew Rahul Gandhi’s SPG security (in 2019), and now his father’s assassination is being cited while granting permission for his event,” Patwari said.

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav denied the allegation and claimed that the Congress was not providing accurate information to the police and administration regarding the number of people expected to attend the event and other details.

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“The Verma Commission report has been cited to ensure foolproof arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s event. Otherwise, if any untoward incident happens, the Congress will immediately blame the government,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that police officials were holding meetings with the organisers about security arrangements.

“The document cites the Verma Commission report as a reference, which outlines the responsibilities of organisers of such events,” he said.

This is the latest chapter in a larger controversy over Gandhi’s Indore programme.

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The Congress had originally planned to hold “Chhatron Ki Goonj” at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The programme was subsequently shifted to September 19 after permission to use the stadium was not granted. The civic administration cited existing High Court directions on stadium use, while Congress leaders alleged the government was preventing Gandhi from engaging directly with students.