MP cops ‘threatening’ coaching centre owners ahead of Rahul Gandhi event: Congress

Rahul Gandhi's student outreach programme, Chhatron Ki Goonj, aims to raise concerns arising from paper leaks, recruitment uncertainty, rising education costs, etc. (File photo of the event in Pune)

The Congress has alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Police were “threatening” coaching centre operators and forcing them to sign statements taking responsibility for the safety of the students attending party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on Saturday.

Congress Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Madhya Pradesh Police has crossed all limits of “shamelessness”.

“Coaching centre operators are being threatened. They are being forced to sign statements saying that the responsibility for the safety of students attending the programme will be theirs,” Khera alleged.

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Alleging that this was not security, but “a complete chain of intimidation”, Khera said the police first “threatened” Rahul Gandhi, then the organisers, and finally the coaching centres and students.