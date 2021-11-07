Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over poverty issue

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government on the issue of poverty and alleged that those who were in the middle-class in the country are poor now and the poor are being crushed now.

Taking a swipe at the government over a media report that claimed that in the last eight years the poor in the country are rising rapidly, he asked where are those who used to say “achche din” (good days) are coming.

The report claimed that in 2020, 7.6 crore people have gone below the poverty line and the number of poor is increasing.

“Those in the middle-class earlier are now poor. Those who were poor are now being crushed. Where are those who used to say that ‘achche din’ (good days) are coming,” he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress on its official Twitter account also alleged that people have lost their better days while waiting for ‘achche din’ to come. Gandhi made an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where he used the slogan “achche din” are coming” in his poll campaign.