Rahul Gandhi joins sit-in at India Gate for murdered Uttarakhand woman Ankita Bhandari

In yet another surprise move, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening reached India Gate to join a sit-in by parents of a Uttarakhand woman killed in 2022.

Sources told The Indian Express that Gandhi’s office was approached by the woman’s family after the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor on Monday.

नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi और कांग्रेस महासचिव एवं सांसद श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी ने अंकिता भंडारी के परिवार से इंडिया गेट पर मुलाकात की। साल 2022 में अंकिता भंडारी की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व उत्तराखंड प्रभारी रहे दुष्यंत गौतम पर आरोप लगे थे। आरोप था कि अंकिता पर दुष्यंत गौतम को सर्विस देने का दबाव बनाया गया था। जब अंकिता ने मना किया तो उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। जिस दुष्यंत गौतम पर आरोप लगे, नरेंद्र मोदी ने उसे इनाम देते हुए सिक्किम का राज्यपाल बना दिया है। देश की बच्चियां और महिलाएं देख रही हैं कि कैसे नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार दुष्यंत गौतम को बचा रही है। अंकिता भंडारी को न्याय देने के बजाए पूरी BJP सरकार पीड़ित परिवार की आवाज दबाने पर तुली है। — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2026

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, who was killed on September 18, 2022, by its manager, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, barely 20 days after she joined the resort. Her body was found six days after she went missing. The state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which investigated Ankita’s murder, found that she was being forced to provide sexual services – which she opposed, leading to her murder.

Arya was convicted under various sections of murder, sexual harassment, disappearance of evidence and the Immoral Trafficking Act.

Over the last few days, Gandhi has sprung several surprises for the police and administration as he has gone off script and been detained forcefully by police personnel during protests against the SIR and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.