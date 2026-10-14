Rahul Gandhi joins sit-in at India Gate for murdered Uttarakhand woman Ankita Bhandari

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, who was killed on September 18, 2022, by its manager, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya

Written by: Asad Rehman
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the sit-in protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents at India GateRahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the sit-in protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate
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In yet another surprise move, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening reached India Gate to join a sit-in by parents of a Uttarakhand woman killed in 2022.

Sources told The Indian Express that Gandhi’s office was approached by the woman’s family after the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor on Monday.

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, who was killed on September 18, 2022, by its manager, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, barely 20 days after she joined the resort. Her body was found six days after she went missing. The state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which investigated Ankita’s murder, found that she was being forced to provide sexual services – which she opposed, leading to her murder.

Arya was convicted under various sections of murder, sexual harassment, disappearance of evidence and the Immoral Trafficking Act.

Over the last few days, Gandhi has sprung several surprises for the police and administration as he has gone off script and been detained forcefully by police personnel during protests against the SIR and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

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