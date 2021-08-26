Take care, Govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi on ‘rising’ Covid numbers

Expressing concern over the “rising Covid numbers” in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to take care of themselves as the government is “busy with sales”.

“Rising COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales,” he said on Twitter.

India recorded 46,164 fresh Covid-19 infections and 607 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total case count to 3,25,58,530 and death toll to 4,36,365. Currently, the country’s active cases stand at 3,33,725.

The Congress leader’s comments come after the Centre recently announced a National Monetisation Plan (NMP) in which assets worth Rs 6 crores will be monetised by engaging with the private sector. Rahul Gandhi has criticised the decision and accused the BJP of selling out the country’s assets built in the last 70 years.

The government plans to transfer brownfield project asset rights to private players but not the ownership. The aim is to use the funds for building infrastructure across the country.

Some of the assets included in the NMP are 26,700 km of roads, railway stations, train operations and tracks, 2,8608 Ckt km worth of power transmission lines, 6 GW of hydroelectric and solar power assets, 2.86 lakh km of fibre assets and 14,917 towers in the telecom sector, 8,154 km of natural gas pipelines and 3,930 km of petroleum product pipelines.

During the NMP announcement on Monday,, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “There is no land here, this entire (NMP) is talking about brownfield projects where investments have already been made, where there is a completed asset which is either languishing or it is not fully monetised or is under-utilised. So by bringing in private participation in this, you will be able to monetise it better and ensure further investment in infrastructure building.”