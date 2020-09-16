‘Is Modi govt with Army or China’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over minister’s ‘no infiltration’ remark

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at the Centre for stating that there had been no infiltration along the Sino-India border in the last six months and asked the Narendra Modi government to clarify whether it was with the Indian Army or China. Gandhi’s vitriolic attack comes after Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, denied any infiltration by China in the last six months.

“Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said – China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi Government with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared,” he asked in a tweet.

The “understand the chronology” remark is being seen as a veiled dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose comment “aap chronology samjhiye” on the National Register of Citizens had triggered criticism from the Opposition.

Earlier in the day, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Nityanand Rai said there was no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids were reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the government had given a clean chit to China again by stating that no intrusion took place on the LAC, and asked it to come clean on the situation at the border. He also said the nation was “shocked” at such “brazen duplicity” of the Modi government in handling China’s territorial aggression.

“This is an insult to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers on the night of June 15 in the Galwan valley. Is the government trying to say that the Galwan clash happened in the Chinese territory? By saying so, is the government blaming the Indian army of trespassing into the enemy territory,” PTI quoted Khera as saying.

“The government must come clean on the factual situation on the eastern border so that a clear message should go across the world that India and its government stand with the Indian army and will not legitimise China’s claims over our territory,” he added.

The Congress leader the government’s statements have enabled China to claim and tell the world that they are not the aggressor but India is. The response of the government dilutes the resolve of India and its mighty army to protect every inch of our valuable territory, he said.

The war of words come even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that China had violated all bilateral agreements to maintain peace on the borders through attempted transgressions at several places in the western sector, including at include Kongka La, Ghogra and North Bank of Pangong Tso.

