‘India to pay huge price for Centre’s cowardly actions’: Rahul targets govt on China border issue

Rahul Gandhi a dig at the Modi government over its approach to solve the India-China border issue. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi) Rahul Gandhi a dig at the Modi government over its approach to solve the India-China border issue. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday equated the Centre’s approach in handling the border issue with China with that of former UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain who had relinquished a part of Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany in 1938. Gandhi said that such a behaviour would further strengthen China, and India would eventually have to pay a “huge price” for these “cowardly actions”.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Gandhi tweeted: “China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions.”

China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions. pic.twitter.com/5ewIFvj5wy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2020

In 1938, then Prime Minister of United Kingdom Neville Chamberlain and his French counterpart Edouard Daladier signed the Munich Pact with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The agreement had averted the outbreak of war but gave away Sudetenland of western Czechoslovakia to German conquest.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while visiting a forward post not very far from the standoff point at Pangong Tso in Leh on Friday, said that the “progress made in talks” between the two countries “should resolve the matter” but he cannot guarantee the extent to which it would be resolved.

Addressing troops in Lukung, around 40 km from Finger 4 where Chinese troops continue to occupy a ridgeline, Singh said: “Talks are currently underway to resolve the border dispute. The progress made in talks so far should resolve the matter. To what extent it will be resolved, I cannot guarantee that. But I want to assure you that no power in the world can touch an inch of Indian territory or capture it.”

