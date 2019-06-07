Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Visit LIVE Updates: Congress chief begins three-day visit to Kerala today

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad LIVE Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a three-day trip to Kerala Friday to thank the people of the state and his constituency Wayanad for electing him to Parliament. This is Rahul’s first visit to the constituency after the Lok Sabha elections.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days,” Rahul tweeted before leaving for the state.

The Congress chief will reach Malappuram this afternoon where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings. He will hold roadshows and meetings in Kalikavu, Nilambur, Edavanna and Areekode during the day. Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes but had to concede defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in his traditional stronghold seat of Amethi.