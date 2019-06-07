Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Visit LIVE Updates: Congress chief begins three-day visit to Kerala todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-in-wayanad-live-updates-kerala-congress-lok-sabha-elections-5769365/
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Visit LIVE Updates: Congress chief begins three-day visit to Kerala today
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Visit Today LIVE News Updates: “I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers," the Congress chief tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad LIVE Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a three-day trip to Kerala Friday to thank the people of the state and his constituency Wayanad for electing him to Parliament. This is Rahul’s first visit to the constituency after the Lok Sabha elections.
“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days,” Rahul tweeted before leaving for the state.
The Congress chief will reach Malappuram this afternoon where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings. He will hold roadshows and meetings in Kalikavu, Nilambur, Edavanna and Areekode during the day. Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes but had to concede defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in his traditional stronghold seat of Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi had recently urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide assistance to the family of a farmer, who allegedly committed suicide due to non-repayment of loans. “I am deeply saddened by the suicide of Shri V D Dinesh Kumar, a farmer, in Neervaram, Panamaram Panchayat, Wayanad. On speaking with his wife, Smt. Sujitha, I learnt that her husband had been under severe stress due to his inability to repay the loans he had taken and this pushed him to commit suicide,” Gandhi, in his letter to Pinarayi dated May 28, said.
Following his party’s dismal performance in the elections, Rahul had offered to resign as the party president but his resignation was declined by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) — the party’s highest decision making body. Sources, however, say Rahul is adamant on resigning and has asked senior leaders to identify a replacement who could take charge within a few months.
