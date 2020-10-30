Rahul in Shimla on a personal visit

Rahul Gandhi was not accompanied by any of his family members, officials said.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Shimla for a personal visit Friday. The former AICC chief is camping at his sister Priyanka Vadra’s house in Chharabra, around 12 kilometres from Shimla.

According to security officials, he travelled from Chandigarh to Shimla via road in the morning, and reached Shimla at around 1pm, heading straight for the bungalow in Chharabra. He was not accompanied by any of his family members, officials said.

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) said that they were not aware of his visit since it’s a personal trip and Gandhi has not planned to take part in any official party activity here in Himachal. A party member said that Gandhi may stay here for the next two-three days.

Chharabra is a picturesque village near Shimla which is also home to a Retreat Building used by the President of India once a year. Vadra built a three-story bungalow there a few years ago.

In the afternoon, Gandhi tweeted about the living conditions of soldiers deployed at the extremely cold Indo-China border. Prior to his retreat, Gandhi was campaigning for his party in the ongoing state assembly elections in Bihar, where phase one of the elections was held on Wednesday and the second phase is scheduled for November 3.

