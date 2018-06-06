Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur highlights: If Congress is voted to power in MP, farmer debts will be waived off in 10 days

On the first anniversary of Mandsaur shooting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid respect to six farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur last year. Addressing a farmers’ rally at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur
district, he announced that he farmers’ loan would be waived within 10 days if his party comes to power in Madhya
Pradesh later this year. Farmers had held statewide protests in Madhya Pradesh demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence in many parts of the state, especially in Mandsaur, which emerged as the epicentre of protests.
Family members of three out of the six people killed in the police firing shared the dais with the Congress president. Gandhi’s rally is being seen as an attempt to kickstart Congress’ Madhya Pradesh election campaign. The Congress, which has been in political wilderness for the past 15 years, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.
The Congress president also promised that a government of his party in the state would take action against those responsible for the police firing on farmers on this day last year.
Everyone is in unit, you are our soldiers and it is my responsibility to protect the people of nation. Whatever BJP/RSS has done to you in 15 years, we wouldn't do it. Madhya Pradesh should know what the Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done to farmers?Has the government in Madhya Pradesh done anything for the health and welfare of people in Madhya Pradesh?Why has the education sector been privatised here?
When family of farmers killed in police firing urge for farm distress from the Prime Minister, but he had said, " we've given 1 crore for the loss of family." Is this how you help farmers of the country? Asks Rahul Gandhi
The truth is PM Modi and BJP are not concerned about farmers. Helping their rich businessmen friends is their only priority. A year ago, MP Govt shot and killed farmers. Today, all over India, farmers are demanding for their rights, says Congress President
China will eat Mandsaur's garlic in 10 years but we need your support. We will provide livelyhood to each and every person of Madhya Pradesh. "My dream is that when we come here after 5-7 years & look at our phones, we find "Made in Mandsaur" written on it. Narendra Modi & Shivraj Singh won't be able to do this work. Kamal Nath & Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) can do this," said Rahul Gandhi.
If Congress comes to power, every district will have a food processing unit. Each and every farmer will be able to sell his products directly to the factory and Shivraj Singh chouhan wouldn't take a single rupee from the farmers.
The food we eat is all due to the efforts of our farmers and their families, not rich businessmen. Which is why farmers are our priority: Congress President Rahul Gandhi
We won't make fake promises to you, whatever we say, we will do that and we will deliver each and every promise. For this you've to help us and we will waive off your loans.
Narendra Modi not only lied to the people but to the whole nation in the promise of giving jobs, says Rahul Gandhi.
" If Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, within 10 days debt will be forggiven. Our first job is to protect the farmers of Inida. Almost 1200 farmers have killed themselves in a year," said Rahul Ganhdi. Narendra Modi calls Mehul Choksi, "Mehul Bhai", these people were given 30 crore each by Narendra Modi. If Madhya Pradesh had that money, farmers wouldn't have commited suicide.
"Even after one year, there hasn't been an enquiry on the Mandsaur police firing. The families of the farmers who were killed are still waiting for justice," said Rahul Gandhi after spending some time with the families of the farmers.
Source: INC/Twitter
Brothers of Abhishek Patidar, who was killed during the farmers agitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur last year, alleged that they were threatened by a Sub Divisional Magistrate against attending Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mandaur on Wednesday.One of the brothers was also submit a bond of Rs 25,000 against attending Rahul’s farmers rally.
“I received a call from our tehsildar’s driver on Tuesday night, saying that the SDM wants to speak to me, and the driver shared the SDM’s mobile number with me. When I spoke to the SDM, he asked who all from my family are going to Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Wednesday. When I told him my parents will be going, he asked me to tell my parents not to go. He said aagey se nirdesh mile hain unhe ke mujhe suchit kiya jaaye ke aapke parivar se kal wahan koi na jaaye. (He said he had received instructions from higher ups to inform me that no one from my family should go to the rally),” Sandeep said to the Indian Express, showing the call records on his phone, claiming he spoke to the SDM for 1:18 minute.
Marking the first anniversary after six farmers were killed in a protest in Mandaur, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote on twitter, “In our country, 35 farmers commit suicide everyday. Farmers have been forced to hold 10-day agitation against Central government’s failure to address the agrarian distress. While standing with farmers in their fight for justice, I will address a farmers rally in Mandsaur on June 6.”
Supporting the farmers’ agitation against the Central government, Pravin Togadia, who was recently ousted from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said that he will be going to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh where he would share the stage with with BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, among other leaders.
Togadia said that Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre had “betrayed the farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission’s report”.
A year after six farmers were killed in Mandsaur during an agitation for better prices, their families are still angry and most plan to attend Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally Today. While they were given compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job, families say the root causes of farmers’ problems are yet to be addressed and that they were yet to get justice.