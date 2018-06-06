Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur highlights: If Congress is voted to power in MP, farmer debts will be waived off in 10 days

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mandsaur this afternoon. (File photo) Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mandsaur this afternoon. (File photo)

On the first anniversary of Mandsaur shooting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid respect to six farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur last year. Addressing a farmers’ rally at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur

district, he announced that he farmers’ loan would be waived within 10 days if his party comes to power in Madhya

Pradesh later this year. Farmers had held statewide protests in Madhya Pradesh demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence in many parts of the state, especially in Mandsaur, which emerged as the epicentre of protests.

Family members of three out of the six people killed in the police firing shared the dais with the Congress president. Gandhi’s rally is being seen as an attempt to kickstart Congress’ Madhya Pradesh election campaign. The Congress, which has been in political wilderness for the past 15 years, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.