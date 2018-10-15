Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh: ‘If you are not in suit-boot you are not PM’s bhai’

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi suffixes “bhai” to the names of a handful of big industrialists like Nirav (Modi), Mehul (Choksi) even though they have run away with thousands of crores. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi suffixes “bhai” to the names of a handful of big industrialists like Nirav (Modi), Mehul (Choksi) even though they have run away with thousands of crores.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed there is no place for the weaker sections and women in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart and accused him of keeping mum when Dalits, women, minorities, tribals and the poor are attacked in the country.

“If you are not in a suit-boot you are not his bhai (brother),” the Congress leader told a rally in Datia after visiting the famous Peetambara Peeth, a favourite with politicians of all hues. Gandhi alleged that the PM suffixes “bhai” to the names of a handful of big industrialists like Nirav (Modi), Mehul (Choksi) even though they have run away with thousands of crores but never shows the same respect for farmers and workers.

While accusing the PM of being anti-Dalit, the Congress leader invoked Rohit Vemula’s suicide in a region that was rocked by caste violence. Seven people had lost their lives in violence after Dalit organizations called a bandh on April 2 over the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after a Supreme Court ruling.”

“Rohith Vemula just wanted to study. After a letter written by the education minister, he was under pressure and committed suicide. Dalits are beaten in Gujarat but the PM does not say a word,” the Congress leader said.

On BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing charges of rape, Gandhi accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi of trying to save him. “Neither was the MLA thrown out of the party nor did the PM mention him in his speeches,” he said.

He also tweaked the name of the government’s flagship programme Beti Padhao Beti Bachao to Betiko BJP ke MLA se Bachao (Save your daughter from BJP MLA).

