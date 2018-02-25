Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka UPDATES: ‘Nirav, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya escaped but India’s self-proclaimed chowkidaar did nothing about it’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Karnataka (Express photo Javed Raja/File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Karnataka (Express photo Javed Raja/File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will on Sunday visit Baglakot and Bilajpur districts in the state. Gandhi also flaged off “Vrukshathnon 2018” Half Marathon in Bilajpur’s Gol Gumbaz area.

During his stay in Karnataka, Gandhi will be travelling across seven districts in Bombay-Karnataka region, which played a key role in Congress’s win in the 2013 state polls. On the first day of his visit, Gandhi visited places of religious importance to the Lingayat community, a strong support base of BJP.

“Basavanna said that God is one and in all; this is the thinking of the Congress, and when we think of programmes for the people, this is the thinking that guides us,’’ Rahul said, invoking Lingayat ideas to attack Modi. “If you want kaam ki baat, come to the Congress, and if you only want mann ki baat, go to Narendra Modi.”

This is Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka ahead of the polls. In the first leg of his tour, during which he visited the districts of Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar, Rahul stopped at several prominent local temples and religious centres.

