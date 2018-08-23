Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Congress chief to address Indian Overseas Congress shortly

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
This is the Congress chief's second event in Germany, after speaking at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 11:26:45 pm
Rahul Gandhi in Germany: ‘Note ban, GST made India angry, reason for lynching’ Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Germany and UK are a part of the Congress’ NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File)

Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day trip to Germany, will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin shortly. This is his second event in Germany, after speaking at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday. At that event, Gandhi said the BJP-led government’s weakening of “support structures” provided to the marginalised castes and sections, demonetisation and a “badly implemented” GST were the reasons for increasing incidents of mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits and minorities.

The Congress chief will then visit the UK, where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with local Indian-origin parliamentarians. Gandhi’s visits are a part of the Congress’ NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin, Germany. Follow LIVE Updates here.

23:20 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Rahul Gandhi is about to address Indian Overseas Congress

Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School, Hamburg. (File)

Addressing a gathering at Bucerius Summer School, Hamburg, Rahul Gandhi said India begun a transition 70 years ago from a rural India to an urban India, which meant breaking the ideas of caste. The Congress chief also mentioned his famous hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. He said some of his own party members did not like it when he hugged Modi during a debate on no-confidence motion against the government in July. Gandhi said Modi was making "hateful remarks" about him but he showed affection.

