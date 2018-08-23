Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Congress chief to address Indian Overseas Congress shortly

Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Germany and UK are a part of the Congress’ NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File) Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Germany and UK are a part of the Congress’ NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File)

Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day trip to Germany, will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin shortly. This is his second event in Germany, after speaking at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday. At that event, Gandhi said the BJP-led government’s weakening of “support structures” provided to the marginalised castes and sections, demonetisation and a “badly implemented” GST were the reasons for increasing incidents of mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits and minorities.

The Congress chief will then visit the UK, where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with local Indian-origin parliamentarians. Gandhi’s visits are a part of the Congress’ NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.