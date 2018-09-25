Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: ‘UPA projects didn’t progress under BJP rule’

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on September 24, 2018. (Source: Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh) Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on September 24, 2018. (Source: Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh)

Speaking to a gathering in his parliamentary constituency Amethi, where he laid the foundation stones for several projects Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke about development projects undertaken by the UPA government for Amethi, and alleged that nothing had progressed under the present BJP regimes both at the Centre and state.

“National highway chodiye, Narendra Modi ki sarkar mein national highway ki nali bhi nahi ban sakti. (Forget national highway, even a drain of the national highway could not be constructed under Narendra Modi’s government).”

He claimed that a Central School sanctioned for Amethi during the UPA regime has still not seen light of day and promised to take up the issue of upgrading the primary health care centre in the area to a community health centre at a meeting with the project monitoring committee Tuesday.

Rahul said that while his government talked about development of Amethi, “BJP ki RSS ki sarkar…Delhi mein ho ya Uttar Pradesh mein ho, na Amethi ka vikas karte hain, na Uttar Pradesh ka aur na Hindustan ka…” (The BJP RSS government, in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, neither develops Amethi, nor UP, nor the country…)

The Congress president claimed that the finance minister had allowed Vijay Mallya, “who stole Rs 9,000 crore”, to run away with the money instead of telling the CBI or Enforcement Directorate and then imposed taxes and demonetisation on common people. He further claimed that the benefits were being reaped by only a few like Mallya, Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi.

Rahul said that though his party is not in power, he would put pressure on the government to get work done for Amethi, but the same would be done with much vigour once his government is formed. “To yahi kaam karna hai, RSS aur BJP ki sarkar ko hatana hai. Congress party ki sarkar chunani hai…ek baar fir desh mein, Amethi mein aur Uttar Pradesh mein pragati lani hai…(So this is what has to be done, the BJP-RSS government has to be removed, Congress needs to form government, there should be progress in Amethi and Uttar Pradesh once again…),” he added.

Apart from inaugurating 16 mobile electricity transformers for rural areas in each block of his constituency, Rahul laid the foundation stones of road, shelter, community hall projects from his MP LAD fund.

