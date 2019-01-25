Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: Gave Priyanka, Scindia one target — form Congress govt in state next election

A day after declaring Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries in-charge of eastern and western UP respectively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi clarified Thursday that their main target was “Mission 2022” — to form the next government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, he said, “Inko main ek lakshya diya hai…maine kaha hai ki…Uttar Pradesh mein agle election mein Congress party ki sarkar banana hai…Hum yahan pe BJP ko harane aaye hain, mitaane aaye hain (I gave them one target, to form a Congress government in the state next election…We are here to defeat, obliterate BJP).”

Indicating that he may not be a regular visitor to Amethi and Rae Bareli during elections because of his “responsibilities” across the country, Rahul said that wherever he is, he will be working on behalf of the people of the two constituencies. Telling the gathering that he has a “pariwarik rishta” (family relation) with them, he said, “Maine Priyanka se keh diya hai ki jaise hi woh general secretary banegi, usko apke paas aakar aapke darshan karne hain (I have told Priyanka that she has to come and visit you as soon as she becomes general secretary).”

Repeatedly asking people to question BJP workers on the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, “Yaad rakho, apke teen sipahi apke liye desh mein kaam kar rahe hain (Remember that three of your soldiers are working for you in the country)…”

Targeting Modi again, Rahul alleged that the prime minister spread hatred wherever he went, between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab and Jats in Haryana, and had “destroyed” the North East.

“Narendra Modi ka matlab nafrat. Nafrat ki bhaavna, krodh ki bhaavna ka chinha hai Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi is a symbol of hatred, anger),” he said, telling the gathering that the prime minister’s words have “no value”, and that projects like paper mill, food park, petroleum institute, railways and road projects had been taken away from the region.

“2019 mein hum Narendra Modi ko pradhan mantra pad se hataane ja rahe hain, isko koi nahi rok sakta aur jaise hi Congress ki sarkar aayegi, Amethi Rae Bareli ke logon ka vaise hi kaam hoga… (We are going to remove Narendra Modi from the post of prime minister in 2019 and as soon as the Congress government comes to power in the state, work for people of Amethi and Rae Bareli will start immediately),” he claimed.

He also asked the public to question Modi on the Rafale deal whenever he visits the region again.

Rahul further said just like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would dominate the food grain market in the next five years, similar work would be done in UP as well.

“Aap chappan inch ki chaati ki baat karte ho, ismein koi dum nahi hai, iske shabdon mein koi dum nahi hai…(You speak of his 56 inch chest, there is not merit in his works),” he asked the crowd to tell BJP workers.