Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Rahul Gandhi hosts Iftar: Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee, Hamid Ansari in attendance

Former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, ex-vice president Hamid Ansari were among those who attended the Iftar hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Updated: June 13, 2018 10:09:09 pm
