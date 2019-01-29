In Goa, Rahul Gandhi drops in for a quick meeting with Manohar Parrikar

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a brief meeting with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the latter’s office in Porvorim. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, “This morning I visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery. It was a personal visit.”

The Congress chief also had a quick meeting with his 12 party MLAs who, earlier in the day, staged a walkout during the first day of the Budget session.

Rahul’s meeting with Parrikar comes a day after he raised the Rafale tapes issue — referring to an unverified audio tape that claims Parrikar is in possession of ‘explosive files’ related to the Rafale deal.

In the audio tape conversation, purportedly between Health minister Vishwajit Rane and a journalist, Rane is heard telling a journalist that Parrikar had informed the cabinet that he has files related to the Rafale deal at his residence. The minister, however, denied the conversation and said the tapes were fabricated by the Congress. Rane also said a probe into the same would be initiated.

“Thirty days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It’s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM,” Rahul had tweeted.