Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son

Alleged defamatory remarks were made during election rally in 2018. Rahul Gandhi clarified later that he had intended to refer to son of then Chhattisgarh CM, not then Madhya Pradesh CM’s son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 05:37 PM IST
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court over remarks he made during the 2018 Assembly election campaign that led to a criminal defamation case filed by Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, son of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the hearing of Gandhi’s petition challenging the criminal proceedings against him, his counsel informed the Jabalpur Bench of the High Court that the Congress leader stood by a public clarification issued a day after the speech and regretted the erroneous reference to Kartikeya Singh Chouhan.

According to submissions made on Gandhi’s behalf, the allegedly defamatory statement was made at an election rally in Jhabua on October 29, 2018, while referring to the Panama Papers controversy. His counsel told the court that Gandhi realised the following day that Kartikeya Singh Chouhan’s name had been mentioned by mistake and publicly clarified on October 30, 2018, that he had intended to refer to the son of the then Chhattisgarh chief minister, and not Kartikeya Singh Chouhan or his father, the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi defamation case timeline: From Congress leader’s ‘Modi remark’, to Supreme Court’s decision

Gandhi’s lawyer further submitted that the Congress leader continued to stand by that clarification and had expressed regret over the error. In view of the clarification and expression of regret, Gandhi requested the High Court to bring the criminal proceedings pending before the Special MP/MLA Court in Bhopal to an end.

The criminal defamation case stems from remarks made by Gandhi during the 2018 Assembly election campaign, when he alleged that Kartikeya Singh Chouhan’s name figured in the Panama Papers leak. Kartikeya Singh denied the allegation, saying neither he nor his family had any connection with the offshore financial documents, and subsequently filed a complaint under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, alleging that the statement had damaged his reputation.

Also Read | Bombay HC reservers verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea against defamation case for 2018 remarks against PM Modi

The Special MP/MLA Court in Bhopal took cognisance of the complaint in December 2024 and summoned Rahul Gandhi to face trial. Challenging that order, Gandhi moved the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.

Appearing for Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, advocate Sankalp Kochhar said, “We argued in court that Gandhi’s regret be part of the order and the application be then disposed off.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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