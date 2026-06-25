Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court over remarks he made during the 2018 Assembly election campaign that led to a criminal defamation case filed by Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, son of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the hearing of Gandhi’s petition challenging the criminal proceedings against him, his counsel informed the Jabalpur Bench of the High Court that the Congress leader stood by a public clarification issued a day after the speech and regretted the erroneous reference to Kartikeya Singh Chouhan.

According to submissions made on Gandhi’s behalf, the allegedly defamatory statement was made at an election rally in Jhabua on October 29, 2018, while referring to the Panama Papers controversy. His counsel told the court that Gandhi realised the following day that Kartikeya Singh Chouhan’s name had been mentioned by mistake and publicly clarified on October 30, 2018, that he had intended to refer to the son of the then Chhattisgarh chief minister, and not Kartikeya Singh Chouhan or his father, the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister.