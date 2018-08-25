Rahul Gandhi has proved he is the wisest fool in Congress: BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (AICC Photo via PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (AICC Photo via PTI)

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government and the ruling party, the BJP on Friday called the Congress president “the wisest fool in the Congress”. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Not only India, the Congress has divided everything in this country. Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the wisest fool in the Congress.”

The BJP leader said Rahul is “incapable of playing a positive, constructive and a mature role as a leader of opposition.”

Later in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took strong exception to Rahul’s comparison of the party’s ideological mentor, the RSS, with the radical Islamist outfit Muslim Brotherhood while speaking at an event in the UK and accused him of acting as a “contract killer of the idea called India”.

Pointing out that the likes of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died last week, came from an Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) background, Patra said Rahul’s comparison of the organisation with an Islamist outfit at an event in London is “unforgivable”.

Also read | Highlights: Rahul Gandhi addresses students of LSE in London

Talking to reporters, Patra demanded an immediate apology from the Congress president for likening the choice of Indians in an election with an organisation that has been declared a terror outfit in many countries. He asked whether Rahul taken a “supari” (contract for killing) for India.

“Stop this job of acting as a contract killer of the idea called India,” he said.

Patra said, “India is asking you: is some terrorist organisation ruling India? It is a democratically-elected government. Is this government, is this choice of people of India for a terror organisation?”

Alleging that Rahul has no maturity and understanding of India, and has no leadership quality, Patra said the only quality he has is hatred for Modi, the BJP and the RSS, and his “irresponsible and immature” remarks were an outcome of this.

He maintained that Rahul’s remarks on the RSS, BJP and Modi in his speech will be headlines in Pakistan’s media tomorrow and alleged that the Congress president had a sense of entitlement and could not tolerate Modi as a Prime Minister since he comes from a poor background and a backward community.

With his charge of “vendetta politics” against the government, the Congress leader has given a handle to lawyers of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for economic crimes and is currently based in London, Patra said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App