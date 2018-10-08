Targeting migrant labourers completely wrong, says Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat violence

Rahul Gandhi on Monday said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is ‘completely wrong’. (File) Rahul Gandhi on Monday said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is ‘completely wrong’. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is “completely wrong” and he is totally against it. Taking to Twitter, he said the root cause of violence in Gujarat is the closure of factories and unemployment there due to which both the system and the economy are reeling.

“There is nothing more frightening than poverty. The root cause of the violence in Gujarat is the closed down factories and unemployment there. Both the system and that economy are reeling. Making migrant labour their target is completely wrong. I stand totally against it,” he said in Hindi on Twitter.

ग़रीबी से बड़ी कोई दहशत नहीं है| गुजरात में हो रहे हिंसा की जड़ वहाँ के बंद पड़े कारख़ाने और बेरोज़गारी है| व्यवस्था और अर्थव्यवस्था दोनो चरमरा रही है| प्रवासी श्रमिकों को इसका निशाना बनाना पूर्णत ग़लत है| मैं पूरी तरह से इसके ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा रहूँगा| pic.twitter.com/yLabmmZDwk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2018

Attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants started after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl. The violence has led to exodus of migrant workers which prompted the state government on Monday to make an appeal for their return.

The state government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants. It said 431 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered in connection with the attacks on Hindi-speaking people.

