Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of the Gujarat hooch tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over the business of spurious liquor and drugs in the state, and asked which ruling forces are giving protection to the “mafias” involved.
Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming the spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has said.
“In ‘dry state’ Gujarat, many houses were destroyed due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Drugs worth billions are also being recovered from there continuously,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“It is a matter of great concern, on the land of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, who are these people who are indiscriminately doing the business of intoxication?” the former Congress chief said.
Which ruling forces are giving protection to these “mafias”, he asked.
Fifteen key accused, including the one who acquired the chemical and those who sold the liquor to people, have already been arrested in the case.
