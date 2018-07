Rahul would be meeting newly-elected presidents and vice-presidents of district panchayats also. Rahul would be meeting newly-elected presidents and vice-presidents of district panchayats also.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and Amreli districts on July 15,16 and will interact with farmers. AICC general sectary and Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav said Rahul would be meeting newly-elected presidents and vice-presidents of district panchayats also.

