Now, Rahul Gandhi woos traders with GST 2.0 promise

If voted to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress would simplify Goods and Services Tax (GST) and merge the different tax slabs into one, party president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

Advertising

Terming it GST 2.0, Gandhi said traders would have to file returns once a quarter instead of once a month and the e-way bill would be done away with.

Gabbar Singh Tax and Demonetisation destroyed crores of jobs causing tremendous pain and badly damaging our economy. The Congress Party is committed to GST 2.0 – a single GST, with simple reporting. Here’s a short video setting down the Congress Party’s vision for GST 2.0. pic.twitter.com/Q0uZwMUMTa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2019

“Gabbar Singh Tax and Demonetisation destroyed crores of jobs causing tremendous pain and badly damaging our economy. The Congress Party is committed to GST 2.0 – a single GST, with simple reporting,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted and tagged a video.

The video shows a trader complaining about the complex structure of the GST and how it has affected his business. To this, a passerby alerts him about Congress’ plan to simplify the tax regime and asks him to vote for the party to get ‘Nyay’, its campaign theme.

“Gabbar ko harane ke liye, Thakur Jai aur Veeru ko laya tha, aap bhi Congress ko lao. You won’t have to file returns every month but just once a quarter and the e-way bill would be done away with,” the person says.

Advertising

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, the party has said it would substantially simplify the GST regime with a single moderate rate of tax, zero-rating of exports, and exempt for essential goods and services.

Earlier too, Gandhi had spoken of bringing in a uniform tax structure capped at 18 per cent instead of a five-tier structure. The NDA opted for a five-tier GST, thereby creating confusion, he had said.