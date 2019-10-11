Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case over remark against Amit Shah

Pleading ‘not guilty’ in a criminal defamation case, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Friday was granted bail for calling Home Minister Amit Shah a “murder accused”. Gandhi was also seen having lunch with Congress leader Hardik Patel after he was granted bail by the Ahmedabad court.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R B Etaliya, hearing the defamation suit filed by BJP Corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt against Gandhi, granted the Congress leader bail on a bond of Rs 10,000, PTI reported. Gandhi’s counsel also sought exemption from personal appearance as the court has scheduled the next hearing for the plea on December 7.

Yesterday it was Surat, today it’s Ahmedabad – to attend a hearing in yet another politically motivated case filed against me. It was good to connect with members of my Congress family here in the city and to have a meal with them at a local restaurant. I thank them all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A0sgcjYVEF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2019

The Wayanad MP at a campaign rally in Jabalpur, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had said, “Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai (how glorious).” In the suit, the complainant termed the remark as slander because Shah had already been acquitted in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in 2015.

Gandhi also appeared before a second court today in the state capital where he is facing another defamation case for claiming that Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank was involved in a currency swapping scam post-demonetisation. Shah is one of the directors of the bank. Gandhi sought personal exemption from this case too, the plea for which will also be heard on December 7.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Gandhi had appeared before the Surat district court in yet another criminal defamation complaint filed by Surat West BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and was granted bail as well as exemption from next hearing in the case.

-with PTI inputs