Leaders like Rahul Gandhi needed in state, India: Goa BJP MLA

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s courtesy visit to ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has earned him fulsome praise from an unexpected quarter. Apparently impressed by the gesture, Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo tweeted that Gandhi should be admired for his “simplicity and humility”. He even went on to say that leaders like the Congress chief are required in the state and country.

“Rahul Gandhi came on a special visit to greet our ailing CM Manohar Parrikar. His simplicity, humility has to be admired by all Indians and Goans. He is a very simple person and leaders like him are required in Goa and India,” Lobo was quoted as saying in a statement to news agency ANI.

Lobo further said: “During his private visit to Goa, he came especially in the legislative assembly to meet our chief minister, greeted and wished him a speedy recovery. All the Indians and Goans should look at this tall leader for his gesture. I really thank him for coming here.”

The Congress president who was in Goa for a three-day private visit held a brief meeting with Parrikar on Tuesday at the latter’s office in Porvorim. Gandhi had tweeted about the meeting, “This morning I visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery. It was a personal visit.”

Rahul’s visit with Parrikar yesterday came a day after he raised the Rafale tapes issue- in which he had claimed that the Goa chief minister is in possession of an unverified audio tape which he referred to as ‘explosive files’ related to the Rafale deal.