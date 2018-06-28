Tree felling in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi gives call to fight BJP, AAP ‘madness’

Trees felled in New Delhi Monday. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra) Trees felled in New Delhi Monday. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday slammed BJP and AAP over felling of trees for a redevelopment project in south Delhi and called for fighting the “madness”.

Gandhi also blamed the two parties for cutting down thousands of trees during their reign.

“Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let’s fight this madness,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“In Delhi, the BJP with AAP’s approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development”.

Last week, for the purpose of developing 25,667 government flats in seven colonies in south Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued a statement that “14,031 trees are to be cut out of the existing 21,040 trees”.

The decision led to a massive protest, especially by locals and activists initiating their own “Chipko Movement”, a forest conservation movement where people embraced trees to prevent them from being cut in Uttarakhand (then Uttar Pradesh) in the 1970s.

A plea was also filed in the Delhi High Court last week by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, seeking contempt action against the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC ) for allgedly flouting the undertaking and chopping trees in Netaji Nagar.

Responding to the pea, NBCC agreed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to not chop trees in South Delhi till July 4, which is the next date of hearing in the matter.

