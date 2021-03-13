‘You struggle to survive while he…’: Rahul Gandhi on Adani’s wealth surge

Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how did business tycoon Gautam Adani manage to increase his wealth by 50 per cent while everyone else was struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero. You struggle to survive while he makes Rs 12 lakh crore and increases his wealth by 50 per cent. Can you tell me why?” Gandhi asked while posting a news report on Twitter.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, making him the year’s biggest wealth gainer in the world, beating even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have contested in 2021 for the title of world’s richest.

Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government, accusing it of favouring billionaire industrialists like Ambani and Adani.

Recently, speaking against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws, Gandhi alleged that the country is now being run by four people with a motto of ‘Hum do, hamare do’ and that the legislations are intended to “finish the farmers, small, medium businessmen and the mandis” and benefit the PM’s “capitalist friends”.