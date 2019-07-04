Rahul Gandhi lands in Mumbai, to appear before court in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday landed in Mumbai to appear before a local court in connection with a defamation case filed by an RSS worker against him for allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh’s killing with the organisation.

Advertising

In 2017, RSS Swayam Sevak, Dhrutiman Joshi had filed a defamation case against Gandhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury for ‘defaming the RSS’ following the murder of Lankesh in Bengaluru. Joshi had also made the Congress, its former president Sonia Gandhi and the CPI(M) as a party to his complaint.

The Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate’s court, in February, issued summons to Rahul and Yechury. It, however, dismissed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi and the CPI(M), saying a party cannot be held liable for comments made by individuals.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai to appear before a Court in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2017 for allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder with “BJP-RSS ideology”. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/d2H3TDcG3J — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Joshi alleged that within 24 hours of Lankesh’s death, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that “anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.” The complaint also alleged that Yechury stated that it was the RSS’ ideology and RSS people who killed the journalist who was known for trenchant criticism of right-wing politics.

“Statements made by the accused and the respective political parties are in utmost sense defamatory and belittle the RSS in the eyes of the common public. There was a definite move by the accused to tarnish the image of the RSS, without citing any proof,” Joshi alleged in his complaint. “For a mere political score, the accused had unnecessarily dragged the name of RSS and it in a move to rake up negative sentiments in the minds of the people against the RSS,” it read.

Rahul Gandhi is facing another defamation case at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, filed by a local RSS worker, for allegedly blaming the Sangh for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.