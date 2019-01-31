Rahul Gandhi fires return mail: Said what is in public, not shared any meeting details

Hours after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar accused him of using a courtesy call for “petty political gains” in an open letter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back, stating that he has not shared any details of the conversation with him and said only what is already in public domain.

In a letter to Parrikar that was released to the media, Rahul wrote that he was “disturbed to hear about a letter” Parrikar “supposedly” wrote to him “but instead leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it”.

Rahul wrote that his visit was “strictly personal and driven purely by my empathy for your situation”, and reminded Parrikar that he had called him to ask about his health even during the time he was undergoing treatment in the US.

“However, Parrikar Ji, regardless of my visit, I am a democratic representative, elected to serve the Indian people, and as such I reserve the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM on his blatant dishonesty in the Rafale deal. I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches… I have referred to what is already in public domain,” he wrote.

Rahul pointed out that Parrikar, the then Defence minister, was in Goa, inaugurating a fish market, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rafale deal in France in April 2015.

“It is also a fact that you clearly stated to the press that you had no idea about the new deal engineered by the PM. This has been widely reported in all sections of the media. Again, it is a fact that there is an audio recording of your own Cabinet colleague in Goa, claiming you told ministers in a Cabinet meeting that you have the Rafale papers in your “bed room”, implying that you have power over PM Modi and his cronies,” Rahul stated.

He wrote, “I understand the immense pressure you are under after our meeting yesterday. Pressure that has forced you to take the highly unusual step of demonstrating your loyalty to the PM and his cronies by attacking me in this uncharacteristic manner. Normally I would have refrained from this exchange. Unfortunately, your leaked letter has forced me to clarify my position….”