Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi files reply in SC on contempt notice issued to him on Rafale verdicthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-files-reply-in-sc-on-contempt-notice-issued-to-him-on-rafale-order-5700344/

Rahul Gandhi files reply in SC on contempt notice issued to him on Rafale verdict

The apex court had on April 23 issued criminal contempt notice to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said was "incorrectly attributed" to it.

Engine trouble on flight to Patna forces Rahul Gandhi to return to Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Kota. (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his reply in the Supreme Court on a notice issued to him after a contempt case by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for his remarks on the Rafale verdict.

The counsel appearing for Gandhi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and said they be allowed to file a reply on the contempt notice.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, allowed advocate Sunil Fernandes, who was appearing for Gandhi, to file the counter affidavit.

The apex court had on April 23 issued criminal contempt notice to Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said was “incorrectly attributed” to it.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Today Results: Winners to be announced today at 3 pm
2 Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking restrictions on media from publishing allegations against CJI
3 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News: Cyclonic storm to turn 'severe' in next few hours, PM asks officials to take preventive measures