If all farmers understood farm laws, country would be on fire: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack on the Centre over the three contentious farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the country would have been on fire all farmers understood the finer print of the laws.

Addressing an event in Kerala, Rahul said: “The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three Farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire.”

The former Congress president, who was at Kalpetta in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, has in past repeatedly appealed the central government to roll back the three farm laws.

After the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day turned violent, Gandhi had said that violence was not the solution to any problem and appealed the government to scrap the laws for the benefit of the country.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who have been sitting at protest since November 25 last year, have been demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws promulgated by the Centre, fearing that they would lead to the abolishment of the minimum support price (MSP) guaranteed by the government on select crops and would leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

The three laws are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.