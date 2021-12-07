Rahul Gandhi offers list of farmers who died during protests, asks for compensation to their kins

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday once again raised the issue of compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the year-long protest against the three contentious laws. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul said since the government doesn’t have data, he will provide a list of names of the deceased.

“The country knows that during the farmers’ movement, 700 farmers were martyred. The PM apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. The agriculture minister was asked about the number of farmers who were martyred during the movement and he had said he has no data,” Gandhi said during the Zero Hour.

Presenting a list in the House, Gandhi added, “We found out that the Punjab government has given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to 400 farmers. Of these (kins of) 152 farmers have been given jobs. I have the list and will lay it on the table. We have a list of 70 farmers from Haryana as well. So, if the PM is apologising and you are saying you don’t have the names, then here they are. I want them to be given compensation and jobs, which are their right.”

During the previous Monsoon Session too, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said the Centre has no record of deceased farmers.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the body spearheading the protest, has pegged the figure above 670. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the rollback of the farm laws, the body said, “So far, more than 670 protesters have sacrificed their lives in this movement. The Modi government has refused to acknowledge the high human cost. The martyrs also deserve homage to be paid to them in the Parliament session and a memorial to honour their sacrifice.”